12
- Cyclone Gabrielle kills 4 in New Zealand World Wide Web
- Hurricane Gabrielle’s track: Which areas will be affected next? | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Tropical cyclone wreaks havoc as New Zealand declares national emergency Lianhe Zaobao
- New Zealand declares state of emergency as cyclone hits 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- New Zealand’s ten most destructive cyclones, one of which killed more than 50 people | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
- View full coverage on Google News