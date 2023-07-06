Former President Trump Posts Alleged Obama Home Address, Man with Guns Arrested Near Property

Title: Former President Trump Posts Alleged Obama Address, Man Arrested with Guns Near Property

Washington, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump is under scrutiny after posting what he claimed to be former President Barack Obama’s home address on his social media platform. This revelation comes in the wake of the recent arrest of Taylor Taranto, a man with guns found inside his vehicle near the said property. Federal prosecutors disclosed these details on Wednesday, shedding new light on the case.

Taranto, a 37-year-old individual accused of participating in the January 6 insurrection at the federal Capitol, was apprehended on June 29. Prosecutors revealed that he was found in possession of two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside the van he had been living in during his cross-country trip. The Justice Department has filed a motion seeking to detain Taranto.

It was on the day of his arrest that Taranto reposted a message from Trump on the newly launched social media platform Truth Social. This message contained what Trump claimed to be Obama’s residential address. In a separate Telegram post, Taranto wrote, “We’ve got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta and Obama,” referring to John Podesta, the former head of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Taranto’s alarming behavior did not stop there. During a live stream on YouTube, he informed his followers that he was actively looking for a “good angle to shoot.” As of now, Taranto’s attorney, who represents him in federal court, has not responded to requests for comments regarding the case.

Investigators have also learned from Taranto’s wife that he travelled to Washington, D.C., this time in response to a purported offer by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The offer allegedly involved the release of never-before-seen footage of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. According to the federal arrest memo, Taranto is already facing four misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the insurrection, including unlawfully entering the Capitol building and reaching the entrance of the lower house.

Former President Trump’s social media activity has once again sparked controversy, as many argue that posting someone’s address can lead to dangerous consequences. The incident raises concerns about the potential risks associated with the spread of personal information online and its effects on public safety.

The case involving Taranto raises questions about the impact of political rhetoric and misinformation on individuals susceptible to radicalization and violence. As the investigation into his activities continues, authorities will assess the full extent of his involvement in the January 6 insurrection and the potential risks he may have posed to public figures.

Both incidents serve as reminders of the ongoing tensions and divisions within American society, highlighting the urgent need to bridge the political divide and address the underlying issues that contribute to acts of extremism and violence.

