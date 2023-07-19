Guo Qigang, former secretary of the Party Committee of SDIC Power Company, returned to China and surrendered

Recently, under the overall coordination of the International Fugitive Pursuit Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group, and through the solid work of the Shanxi Provincial Office of Fugitive Pursuit, the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the State Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd., and the Datong City Supervisory Committee, Guo Qigang, a criminal suspect who fled from duty, returned to China and surrendered. .

Guo Qigang, male, born in August 1963, former secretary of the party committee of SDIC Power Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the State Development and Investment Group Co., Ltd., was suspected of serious duty-related crimes and fled abroad in July 2019. The case-handling agency has sealed up and frozen the property involved in the case according to law.

The person in charge of the Central Escape Pursuing Office stated that Guo Qigang’s return to China to surrender is an important step for the discipline inspection and supervision agencies to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deepen the crackdown on corruption in state-owned enterprises, and continue to carry out the “Skynet Action” to pursue fugitives and stolen goods. results. The fugitives are advised to recognize the situation, give up illusions, seize the opportunity, return to the country as soon as possible to surrender, and strive for leniency.

This development marks a significant win in the fight against corruption in China. Guo Qigang’s decision to return and surrender demonstrates the effectiveness of the government’s efforts to apprehend and bring to justice those who have committed crimes.

The authorities have seized and frozen the property related to the case in accordance with the law, ensuring that the assets obtained through illegal means are appropriately dealt with and not allowed to continue to benefit the suspect or be used to support criminal activities.

The successful return of Guo Qigang shows the commitment of the Chinese government to combating corruption in state-owned enterprises and enhancing transparency and accountability. It also sends a strong message to other fugitives that escaping justice is not a viable option, and they should take the opportunity to surrender and face the consequences of their actions.

The Central Escape Pursuing Office encourages fugitives to recognize the reality of their situation and give up any illusions they may have. It advises them to seize the opportunity to return to China and surrender, where they will have a chance to receive leniency in their sentencing.

With the continued efforts of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group and the various disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies, it is hoped that many more fugitives will follow Guo Qigang’s example and return to China to face justice.

The fight against corruption is a top priority for the Chinese government, and the return of Guo Qigang is a significant step forward in achieving this goal. The authorities will continue to pursue fugitives and stolen assets through the “Skynet Action,” leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to root out corruption and maintain integrity in state-owned enterprises.

To ensure the success of this campaign, the government calls on citizens to report any information related to corruption or corrupt individuals, and to collaborate with the authorities in bringing them to justice.

Guo Qigang’s return to China is a clear message that the era of impunity for corrupt officials is coming to an end. The Chinese government remains committed to building a clean and honest society, and this recent development is a testament to its determination to achieve this goal.

[error correction]

010020020120000000000000011107271129757158

[Responsible editor: Wang Mengmeng]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

