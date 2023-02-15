In the last hours it was learned that former senator Mario Castaño, who accepted 19 charges in the network of corruption of contracts in the case called “Las Marionetas”, He had to be transferred from the La Picota prison in Bogotá to the Colombia Clinic after suffering severe chest pain and other common heart attack symptoms.

It should be remembered that Chestnut He is accused of being the alleged head of a corruption network with a presence in the departments of Cauca, Chocó, Risaralda, Caldas, Tolima and Valle del Cauca.

As the Prosecutor’s Office has pointed out, the congressman was in charge of directing certain contracts in favor of private individuals, in exchange for bribes and with the complicity of mayors and political personalities in those territories.

On September 21, 2022, the former congressman pleaded guilty to 19 crimes for which he was accused from the moment of his capture, for which he began the preventive detention measure in La Picota prison.