Chelsea do not pass on the field of Borussia Dortmund. At the Westfalenstadion, the German hosts win the first round of the knockout stages of the Champions League: Adeyemi’s goal decided in the 18th minute of the second half, after a first half that had seen Borussia play better, but Chelsea wasting the most chances to take the lead. In particular with Joao Felix who devours the goal with the goal wide open and then takes the crossbar. For the English also a goal disallowed for the deflection of Thiago Silva’s hand. In the second half with the Blues, Adeyemi’s foot dictated the pace instead, giving Borussia the winning goal. In the final chances for Chelsea with Koulibaly in the 30th minute and with Enzo Fernandez in the 5th minute of added time. Before kick-off the players observed a minute’s silence in memory of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

In the other round of 16 first leg match, Benfica mortgages the passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Portuguese team goes 2-0 (0-0) on the field of Brugge at the Breydel stadium in Belgium. In the second half the Portuguese immediately scored with Joao Mario on a penalty (51′), Neres finished in the 88′