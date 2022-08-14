Home News Found a 500 kg bomb in Friuli Venezia Giulia: the bomb squad detonates it
by admin
The main phases of the defusing of the bomb of the Second World War found along the Tagliamento between Codroipo, San Vito and Valvasone Arzene, between the provinces of Pordenone and Udine, were successfully concluded. The soldiers of the Third Engineers Regiment Guastarori of Udine removed the fuze, which makes the bomb ineffective, the device was then transported to the area where it was blown up. The maneuver thus allowed railway traffic along the Udine-Venice line to resume. The Pontebbana state road has also been reopened to traffic. In both cases, the device developed was effective and the inconvenience to the citizenry was minimal. The bomb contained about 500 kilograms of explosives. by Lorenzo Padovan (Ansa)

