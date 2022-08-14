Another sensational mistake by Radu, after the one that last 27 April marked the defeat of Inter with Bologna (and the farewell to the Nerazzurri scudetto dreams), decides the match between Fiorentina and Cremonese. Minute 95 ‘, the game is at 2-2 and the grigiorossi outnumbered are about to snatch a golden point. Viola attacks, from Mandragora’s left-handed, widening to the left, a very poisonous cross starts, which ends up in the mirror of the goal.

The error

—

Radu jumps high and blocks, but then, returning to the ground, before he can secure the ball, he crashes into the post. That’s enough to make him lose his grip, the ball falls over the line, while the Romanian goalkeeper ends up with his whole body inside the net. The number 97 of the Cremonese tries to recover and push that dirty ball out of the door, but it’s too late, it’s 3-2 Fiorentina. Another mistake for Radu, who until then had been among the best in the field with great interventions save the result. Another heavy mistake, maybe not like in Bologna, but still devastating, if not for the standings, at least for his mood.