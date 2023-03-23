Home News Four dead in a bus accident that covered the Condoto-Pereira-Medellín route
News

Four dead in a bus accident that covered the Condoto-Pereira-Medellín route

by admin
Four dead in a bus accident that covered the Condoto-Pereira-Medellín route

At 9:30 p.m. on March 22, the bus belonging to the company Flota Occidental, with internal registration number 5620, that covered the Condoto-Pereira-Medellín route, had an accident.

The vehicle began its journey in Condoto at three in the afternoon, apparently it lost its brakes, went against a barracks in the Apía-La Virginia sector and overturned spectacularly.

Four people died (Elcy Helena Moreno Ibargüen, José David Agualimpia Mosquera, Gorgonia Córdoba and an unidentified man) and 25 more were injured.

Thirty passengers appear in the official report, including two children under 1 and 4 years of age.

