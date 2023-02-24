The Urban Development Institute (IDU) will put into operation starting this Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 am, two mixed lanes and two BRT (future lanes for TransMilenio buses), from 10th street to 13th street of the 68 avenue.

“There are 660 linear meters that will come into service to improve the mobility of the inhabitants of this sector and the users of this road. These lanes are part of section 3, which goes from Avenida de Las Américas to Avenida Centenario (Calle 13). The project currently has 160 workers,” he said. Diego Sánchez, director of the IDU.

Additionally, the contractor for this section continues to advance with the diversion of the Kennedy-Puente Aranda line main network on the south side of the Las Américas avenue bridge, which is scheduled to be delivered in June 2023. These works are preliminary to the construction of the depressed that will connect the Troncal de Las Américas with the future Avenida 68.

They also continue with Piloting activities on the central separator at Calle 9 for the new pedestrian bridge that will connect with the future Transmilenio station on Calle 11.

With the delivery of these lanes, we continue to build the spaces to make Bogotá a multimodal, inclusive and sustainable mobility model, with more roads, bike paths, public space, green areas and pedestrian networks for the enjoyment of citizens and to improve connectivity. of Bogotá with the region.

Generalities of the 68 avenue project

The works on Avenida 68 are advancing within the scheduled schedule. Currently the 9 groups that make up the project are in execution, with a general progress of work of 20.32%.

The investment is $2.6 billion, including work and supervision, and will benefit more than 1,193,000 inhabitants of 10 locations: Engativá, Fontibon, Kennedy, Tunjuelito, Aranda Bridge, Teusaquillo, United Neighborhoods, Suba, Usaquen and Chapinero. This work generates 3,345 jobs and is projected to be delivered in February 2026. It will be one of the longest routes with the circulation of zero-emission buses.

It will have an extension of 17 kilometers, which will reduce travel times by up to 50% for those who move through this corridor that will interconnect with 5 arterial roads.

In addition, it will have large green areas in which 2,549 trees will be planted along the road corridor and 815 will be preserved (includes comprehensive treatment). 53,962 m2 of landscaping will also be planted, equivalent to seven and a half times the area of ​​the soccer field of the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium.