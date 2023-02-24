Of Simon Goliath

Shakhtar Donetsk flies to the round of 16 of the Europa League by beating Rennes on penalties. Protagonist the goalkeeper Trubin thanks to a bottle

“Little secret: there are no secrets in football.” The Shakhtar Donetsk he woke up in a good mood, as evidenced by the nice caption – complete with an emoticon – posted on his page Twitter some hours ago. Ultimately, the Ukrainian club achieved a feat,

qualifying for the round of 16 of the Europa League against Rennes

fifth in Ligue 1. A magical night made possible by a trick that proved to be decisive in the moment of the match in which there are more secrets, namely the penalty shootout. 7 kicked on each side and Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin cleared three. Two of which a Tissue e Flour, whose names were not by chance marked on a bandage that the young number one (21 years old) attached as a label around a very banal plastic bottle, only to then take it to the posts when needed. In the end he was right.

A little secrete There are no small things in football. Anatolii Trubin?s bottle that helped in the winning penalty shootout.#Shakhtar #UEL @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/VcfqSYUp7D — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) February 24, 2023

Trubin and the bottle trick A lot of study behind, therefore. For each shooter here is the side towards which the latter would have directed his conclusion. A move that became precious after that in the 119th minute, up 2-0 for Rennes (the first leg ended 2-1 for the Ukrainians), Belocian’s clumsy own goal took the match to extra time and finally penalties. After three shots from the spot, the situation seemed clear, with Shakhtar ahead 3-1 thanks to two saves by Trubin. From there, however, the mistakes of Bondar and Sikan to reopen everything, then the third and last save against Ugochukwu and the big party: «Trubin is a top player for me, there are no other words for him — the coach praised him after the match Igor Jovicevic — he is a great player not only in terms of penalties, but also for his personality, for his maturity: how he holds the goal, how he plays with his feet… he has everything a great goalkeeper should have. And I’m happy he’s at Shakhtar. I hope he stays with us a little longer so that when he goes to another club he will immediately grab a place and be one of the best in Europe.” See also Volleyball, at the World Cup against China another 3-0 for Italy that will challenge Cuba in the second round

The miracles against Inter This isn’t the first time Trubin has made headlines. Today he counts almost 80 games for Shakhtar, but already in 2020 he made Inter crycondemning her with his miracles to a disappointing elimination in the Champions League group stage: «He was the man of the match both in the first leg and in the second leg,” Antonio Conte praised him. The ex Roma had launched him in the first team a few months earlier Fonseca. He, boy from Donetsk, who gave his people a night of emotions as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion was about to fall. Always compared to By Gea for height and stature, who knows if Trubin can’t do even better than the Spaniard.