Four minors have died in Manabí due to dengue

He dengue has gained strength this year and has claimed the lives of seven people, including four minorsin manabí.

María Cecilia Guillén, zonal health coordinator 4, reported that in the last month there were four deaths from dengue, in portoviejoManta and Montecristi.

They would be joined by another minor who died in Manta.

“We do not rule out that it was due to dengue. The symptoms are compatible with severe dengue, but we are waiting for the official results to be able to add it to the statistics”, he mentioned.

Jessica Barrezueta, the area responsible for Public Health Surveillance, reported that three of the people who died from dengue lived in Manta, two in Montecristi, and one in Portoviejo. Another who was a native of Paján, but died in the province of Guayas.

are minor

Of the seven people who died, four were under the ages of 10, 13, 14 and 17.

“The evolution of these cases has been presenting in approximately a month. However, it must be clarified that patients arrive complicated at hospital homes, “said Barrezueta.

He indicated that at home, patients do not receive adequate hydration. But there are also cases that are managed in private establishments that give them medicines that complicate the dengue symptoms.

“The patients from Manta and an adolescent from Montecristi had a bacterial picture added, which made their picture very complicated,” he explained.

Due to this situation, the official said that citizens must be alert and must prevent the disease since, due to the weather conditionsthe mosquito has had a way to reproduce more this year.

He recalled that when dengue symptoms such as fever, malaise, joint pain occur, they should not self-medicate. He said that they should go to a health center, especially if they have warning signs, such as bleeding from the nose or from the gums.

Among the preventions to avoid dengue in homes, mosquito breeding sites must be eliminated, avoid having accumulated tires full of water, bottles, containers and even eggshells.

Clean water reservoirs should also be well covered.

“When we start fumigating as the Ministry of Public Health, the mosquito begins to adapt to this environment and the mosquito becomes more resistant and it will be much more difficult to eliminate it,” he mentioned.

