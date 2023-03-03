Home News Four months are added to the construction of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center
News

by admin
By Editorial EL PILÓN

This Thursday, THE PYLON learned that the Government of Cesar and the contractor ‘to build‘ signed an extension of four months and 15 days to finish the construction of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center.

According to the schedule, the work was to be delivered on May 11, 2023However, it will now be delivered at the end of September. to cut to October 1, 2022, the project had to have a physical advance of the 64.48%but what was executed was from a 23,63%.

The Department’s Infrastructure Secretary, Esther Mendoza, he told THE PYLONin response to a request, that these delays are due to reasons beyond the control of the contractor.

“There is a lower percentage of work progress due to unforeseen events with respect to supply and external situations (sanitary emergency on COVID-19, container crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict). In this sense, the construction contractor has implemented a contingency plan consisting of work fronts at night”.

