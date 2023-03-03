The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for innovation, with Notice of 26 January 2023, called the selection procedure, publicly, for the identification and appointment of the Director General of the Agency for Digital Italy .

Applications can be sent via PEC to the certified email address [email protected] within ten days of signing the notice.

The Notice is published in the Transparent Administration section of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers e you AgID.