The team coached by Bisoli had the support of only one supporter at the Vigorito di Benevento

One fan in the huge guest curve of the Vigorito of Benevento during the match between the hosts of Benevento and the South Tyrolfinished 0-2 for Bisoli’s team. Damian Gruberthis is the name ofheroic Tyrolean supporterit was then honored by the red and white players of his own team who gave him shirts and shorts at the end of the game.