Formez PA’s commitment continues alongside the Department of Public Function on Open Government issues. It is already possible to register for the new editions of the four online courses on Digital practices of participation, Open data, Accountability and Quality of digital services. Each course has a duration of twelve hours, to be used in five weeks.

Digital practices of participation, Open data, Accountability, Quality of digital services. These are the titles of the four Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) promoted by Formez PA to allow interested parties to acquire new skills, knowledge and basic skills on the topics of open government.

Each of the four training courses is offered in several editions, given the strong demand, and has a total duration of twelve hours to be carried out in five weeks. The average commitment required is about two and a half hours a week.

The first opportunity is offered by the MOOC Open Data, designed to spread the culture and practice of open data in the Italian public administration. The second edition of the course is in fact scheduled dto 4 April to 12 May, and registrations close at 9.30 on 4 April. A third edition is already scheduled from 6 June to 11 July with registrations until 10.00 on 6 June.

The first edition of the course on Quality of digital services instead she left on March 21, recording over 1200 requests. The next edition it is scheduled in the period 23 May – 28 June not registrations are possible until 10.00 on 23 May. The course illustrates the main aspects and characteristics that digital services of the PA should have to be considered of quality: simple to use, fair, inclusive and designed starting from the real needs of users.

Also in its first edition is the course on Accountability of public administrations, closing on 21 April. Lsecond edition is already scheduled for the period from May 2nd to June 7th not registrations close at 10.00 on 2 May. Alternatively, it is also possible to register for the third edition, scheduled from 20 June to 25 July 2023. The course explores, through case studies and interviews, the methods and tools that allow public entities to make themselves accountable for those decisions that fall on the community.

The course on Digital practices of participationFinally, it has now reached its third edition, closing on April 4th. There fourth edition is provided from 9 May to 14 June with registrations due on May 9 at 10.00. The course illustrates how to initiate and manage participatory decision-making processes, the methodologies adopted and the technological tools to strengthen the participation of citizens and stakeholders in the decision-making processes of the Public Administration.

The courses, totally free, are part of the activities of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project financed under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2021, Axis I – Specific objective 1.1 “Increasing transparency and interoperability and access to public data” – Action 1.1.1, promoted by the Department of Public Administration and implemented by Formez PA.

Visit the dedicated page on the site Italia Open Gov for further information on the four courses.