«My son has a very rare disease, there are only 40 in Italy. Companies don’t make drugs, it’s not convenient: that’s who saved us”

“My child Diego he is 25 years old and suffers from the syndrome Aicardi-Goutieres, a genetic disease so rare that it affects only about forty patients in Italy. It manifests itself from the first months of life and we family members let’s fight together with them, day after day: they can’t talk, they can’t walk, they can’t sit and they can’t fall asleep. In short, they are completely dependent on us and on a pill that allows them to have a rhythm sleep-wake regular, without effects collateral impossible to manage”.
Nadia, one of the many “courage” mothers, faces life with extraordinary strength: “Ten years ago, however, it seemed fine because the pharmaceutical companies decided not to produce the drug anymore because, probably, it was not economical beneficial and missing him would have precipitated the life of my son and ours who look after him ». Nadia flashed: «I turned to the Military Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant (SCFM) of Florence who listened to us and chose to produce it, with great professionalism, replacing the market and it is, therefore, thanks to their intervention that both Diego and we have rediscovered, as far as possible, a serenity».
There are many stories similar to Diego’s solved by the Military Pharmaceutical Institute of Florence. Colonel Picchioni: «In the Military Pharmaceutical Plant in Florence we produce “orphan” drugs that companies do not produce because they are not economically viable». The new challenges? The doubling of the production of cannabisthe antibodies monoclonal and anti vaccines Covid

