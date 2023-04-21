Home » Four people were injured when the bus they were traveling on caught fire
Four people were injured when the bus they were traveling on caught fire

Four people were injured when the bus they were traveling on caught fire

A Brasilia company bus that was on the Monteria-Bucaramanga route was completely incinerated when it collided with a tanker truck. Both drivers of these vehicles were uninjured.

However, four of the bus passengers were injured.

The case happened early Thursday morning in the San Alberto-La Mata road corridor, south of the department of Cesar.

Police authorities indicated that the injured were José David Ortiz Uribe, 24, Jhon Mateo Olarte Ariza, 26, Astrid Carolina Delgado Zuluaga, 27, and Estefani Padilla Urbina, 27. All were sent to a care center in the municipality of Aguachica and are in stable conditions.

