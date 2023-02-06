05.02.2023

Headaches, weakness, insomnia, memory loss – the sequelae of the new crown, or “long crown” has a variety of manifestations. The researchers found that these symptoms can be attributed to four main physiological causes.



(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Most people recover fully after being infected with the new coronavirus, but some illnesses accompany others for a long time. This includes weakness, headaches, impaired memory, and even hair loss and loss of libido.

Akiku Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University in the United States, and several other scholars conducted a special study on the sequelae of the new crown, and summarized several main reasons why the new crown caused physiological changes in the human body.

The new crown virus has not disappeared

One of the reasons for the “long crown” may be the long-term existence of inflammation in the body. That is to say, the new coronavirus remains in the body, and these leftover viruses continue to reproduce from time to time, keeping the immune system active for a long time.

Iwasaki said, “More and more studies have observed that both viral antigens and viral RNA may still exist in the body months after infection with the new crown.”

Infection induces autoimmunity

The immune response triggered by acute infection not only targets the virus, but also may attack and damage its own cells. Therefore, Iwasaki believes that the autoimmune response may be another cause of the “new crown”.

For example, studies have found that new crown infection may trigger chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), and there are signs that autoantibodies play a role in the formation of this neurological disease.

Reactivate other viruses

The third reason is that the new crown disease has reactivated other viruses in the body, such as the herpes virus. After a person is infected with herpes, the virus remains in the body, but symptoms will not recur if the immune system is healthy. After being infected with the new coronavirus, the immune system will focus on dealing with this new enemy, allowing the herpes virus to take advantage of it and rise again.

“We saw this activation of the latent virus in some patients,” Iwasaki said.

COVID-19 causes long-lasting damage

The more serious the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the more likely it is to cause long-term damage to the body and lead to “new crown”. Iwasaki pointed out that these four physiological phenomena may act independently or overlap, so it is important to distinguish them according to specific physiological characteristics in order to effectively treat patients.

“The sequelae of the new crown is another important reason for vaccination,” said Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, pointing out that vaccines can reliably prevent severe illness, thus reducing the impact of the new crown. Potential for long-term damage. “Comprehensive analysis shows that people who have been vaccinated have a 25% to 30% lower chance of getting ‘new crown’ than those who have not been vaccinated.”

