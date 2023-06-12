Four young people would have died from inhalation of toxic gases in a mine

The local president pointed out that the mine in which it occurred is “artisanal” and has been active in that municipality for more than 80 years.

According to the National Mining Agency, during the last decade there were at least 1,262 mining accidents in Colombia that claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and indicates that 2020 was the year with the highest accident rate, with 153 contingencies.

One of the most recent mining accidents was on April 20, in which seven of the eleven miners who were trapped died in a coal mine in the Colombian municipality of Cucunubá, in the department of Cundinamarca, due to an explosion in the mines of The Oak and The Mantle.

Armed groups would be affecting elections in Antioquia: Aníbal Gaviria

The governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria Correa, along with the National Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, led this Thursday the fourth meeting of the departmental Commission for the coordination and monitoring of electoral processes for verify progress and risks to the regional elections in October of this year.

Armed groups threatened elections in Antioquia

During the meeting, the departmental president warned about the interference of illegal armed groups in those elections: “We express the necessary protection given the threats that groups outside the law have made public against candidates and against voters; That should be a great priority for the State as a whole: protection so that the elections can be held with the greatest number of Colombians and Antioquians and with the absolute freedom of the voters.”

In Antioquia, 1,203 polling stations are ready: 518 rural and 685 urban; 50 of these positions will be additional to the 2022 elections. In Medellín, 239 positions will be available, that is, 16 positions more than last year. According to the National Registry, in the department there is an electoral census of 5,226,366 citizens eligible to vote; 1,802,497 citizens of which can do it in Medellín.

The National Registrar also stated that in Antioquia there is an alert for possible electoral transhumance and there are prioritized municipalities to review this issue.