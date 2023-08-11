fourth Colombian rookie to advance to the Libertadores quarterfinals

Last Wednesday, Deportivo Pereira managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, by drawing 1-1 against Independiente del Valle in the second leg of the round of 16 of this tournament.

Read also: From Valledupar to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup

The ‘Matecaña’ team beat the Ecuadorian team with an overall score of 2-1 and secured their place in the third phase, in what represents their debut in this prestigious continental tournament.

In this way, the Pereira becomes the fourth Colombian team to reach this stage in its first participation in the tournament most important club in America.

Before Pereira, only Santa Fe, Tolima and Cúcuta had achieved such a feat.

The prize table of the Libertadores. Pereira has secured $6,500,000.

Santa Fe achieved it in 1961, in an edition in which 9 teams competed. After beating Barcelona from Guayaquil, the team eliminated Jorge Wilstermann from Bolivia in the quarterfinals, but fell to Palmeiras in the semifinals.

He Deportes Tolima advanced to the quarterfinals in 1982. Leading group 3 above Atlético Nacional, Estudiantes de Mérida and Deportivo Táchira. In the second phase, he was eliminated along with Olimpia at the hands of Cobreloa from Chile.

Do not stop reading: In the midst of mourning, an Olympic athlete won the Valle de Upar Half Marathon

The last Colombian rookie to reach the quarterfinals had been Cúcuta Deportivo in 2007. They finished second in group 3, behind Gremio, but ahead of Tolima and Cerro Porteño. In the round of 16 they eliminated Toluca (Mexico) and in the quarterfinals they left Nacional de Montevideo behind. However, in the semifinals he lost in the series against Boca Juniors.

It should be remembered that, in 2019, Pereira competed in the Second Division, was promoted in 2020 and won its first title in the First Division in 2022, 78 years after its foundation.

In addition to the prestige of reaching the final stages of a continental tournament, each advance for Pereira implies a significant income for the club.

Until now, Pereira has insured $6,500,000 for its participation in the Copa Libertadores, which is equivalent to $26,000 million.

These prizes were obtained as follows: 3 million for reaching the group stage, an additional 600,000 dollars for winning two games, 1,200,000 for reaching the round of 16 and 1,700,000 for reaching the quarterfinals.

BY SPORTS / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

