Home » Friday’s gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku, Osimhen, Caicedo, Verratti, De Gea, Paqueta
Sports

Friday’s gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku, Osimhen, Caicedo, Verratti, De Gea, Paqueta

by admin
Friday’s gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku, Osimhen, Caicedo, Verratti, De Gea, Paqueta

England striker Harry Kane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham and join them on a four-year deal. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, if Kane does go to Bayern. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has repeated to Paris St-Germain his insistence that he will not leave the club this summer under any circumstances and intends to see out the final year of his contract. (Le Parisien – in French)external-link

Liverpool are now front-runners to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea and are willing to smash their club-record transfer fee to land the 21-year-old Ecuadorian. (Talksport)external-link

Chelsea are interested in 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new PSG manager Luis Enrique’s plans. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Inter Milan are unwilling to meet Arsenal’s valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the 22-year-old American striker. (Calciomercato – In Italian)external-link

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, will be staying with the Serie A champions for next season. (Sky Sports Italia)external-link

Everton have been told by Leeds that Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto, 19, is not for sale and are now on the cusp of signing 19-year-old Portuguese forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

West Ham are waiting for a decision from England defender Harry Maguire about whether he will join them after the Hammers agreed a £30m fee for the 30-year-old with Manchester United. (Mail)external-link

See also  Dalvin Cook's agent: Playing in Miami 'always in the back of his mind'

Manchester City have been told by they must pay a fee of £80m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, from West Ham. (Teamtalk)external-link

Real Madrid are looking into a move for 32-year-old Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 31, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, from Chelsea in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports Germany)external-link

Manchester City are considering Rennais Stadium and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for 32-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, who has joined Al-Ahli. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Burnley have agreed a £14m deal to sign 20-year-old English attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, who have added a buy-back option to the deal. (Talksport)external-link

The back page of The Times

You may also like

São Paulo Triumphs Over San Lorenzo and Secures...

Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo winner earns Spanish...

Slavia in the role of favorite, Pilsen awaits...

The Article Provides Contact Information and Certification Details

Run longer | How to increase running distance

Austria Lustenau must specify Fridrikas

Greece pays tribute to Gigi Datome at OAKA

Article Title: “Former National Sports Player Arrested for...

Atalanta and Juve win, Milan knock out with...

Bulgaria – Czech Republic 3:0, the female volleyball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy