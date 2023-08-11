Friday’s gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku, Osimhen, Caicedo, Verratti, De Gea, Paqueta

England striker Harry Kane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham and join them on a four-year deal. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, if Kane does go to Bayern. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has repeated to Paris St-Germain his insistence that he will not leave the club this summer under any circumstances and intends to see out the final year of his contract. (Le Parisien – in French)external-link

Liverpool are now front-runners to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea and are willing to smash their club-record transfer fee to land the 21-year-old Ecuadorian. (Talksport)external-link

Chelsea are interested in 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new PSG manager Luis Enrique’s plans. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Inter Milan are unwilling to meet Arsenal’s valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the 22-year-old American striker. (Calciomercato – In Italian)external-link

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, will be staying with the Serie A champions for next season. (Sky Sports Italia)external-link

Everton have been told by Leeds that Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto, 19, is not for sale and are now on the cusp of signing 19-year-old Portuguese forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

West Ham are waiting for a decision from England defender Harry Maguire about whether he will join them after the Hammers agreed a £30m fee for the 30-year-old with Manchester United. (Mail)external-link

Manchester City have been told by they must pay a fee of £80m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, from West Ham. (Teamtalk)external-link

Real Madrid are looking into a move for 32-year-old Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 31, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, from Chelsea in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports Germany)external-link

Manchester City are considering Rennais Stadium and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for 32-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, who has joined Al-Ahli. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Burnley have agreed a £14m deal to sign 20-year-old English attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, who have added a buy-back option to the deal. (Talksport)external-link

