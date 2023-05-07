AdventHealth 400 live updates: Top moments from Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series ‘ May schedule kicks off Sunday with the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

NASCAR’s top stars will battle it out over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile asphalt speedway in Kansas City in the 12th race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron earned Sunday’s pole position after recording a lightning-fast 179.206 mph (30.133 seconds) lap in Saturday afternoon’s qualifier, edging teammate Kyle Larson by 0.006 seconds.

Here are the top moments!

Green!

Pole-winner Byron fell deep into the pack and lost his lead almost immediately after touching the wall right out of the gate.

Seeing yellow

Meanwhile, Larson spun out after taking contact from Tyler Reddick to bring out the first caution of the day.

Follow the leader

Reddick led after the restart with Ross Chastain close behind, but it was Martin Truex Jr. who took the lead on Lap 29.

Then, after a series of green-flag pit stops, Corey LaJoie became the new leader.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

