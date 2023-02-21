The senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, continues to throw darts at the Government related to the marked differences that it has with the current Government, especially with the heads of State Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez. In this last pronouncement through her social networks, she went against the vice presidency for the use of a Black Hawk, which is a medium-load military utility helicopter; to reach Dapa, a township in the municipality of Yumbo, in Valle del Cauca, where she currently lives on a property of around 8,502 M2, according to El Expediente; pointing out that its use is very expensive and it is not justified that it be used to reach your home. In the face of criticism, the official did not remain silent and she took the opportunity to talk about the topic of Total Peace.

“#ElDato The hour of flight in Black Hawk, the same helicopter in which Francia Márquez travels to Dapa, costs an average of US$8,600, about $42,140,000. Every minute $702,333,333”, wrote the right-wing senator.

And within minutes he received the response from the vice president, who used another Cabal publication, where he regretted the death of patrolman Víctor Javier Palechor, who died on December 30 and where he blames the lack of helicopters, assuring that he was left to die. In addition, he launches another taunt at the vice president, pointing out that while the uniformed need these devices, she uses them to mobilize on personal issues, despite the fact that she currently has a broad security scheme.

“How outrageous the tasty life of Francia Márquez! While the patrolman Víctor Javier Palechor bled to death because there was no helicopter to take him out of Cauca and save his life, she uses that means of transportation to get to her house in Dapa, ”the congresswoman noted.

And in the publication, Márquez responded by confirming the information on the use of the Black Hawk for which she has been criticized on social networks and assuring that the deaths of soldiers can be prevented through the government project:

“#TotalPeace, which you oppose, seeks to stop the war so that no soldier or policeman has to die for taking care of this country. In relation to my safety: Do you want me to be unprotected so they can kill me? They already tried it by placing explosives where it was going to pass”.

The discussion did not end there, because finally the senator of the Democratic Center pointed out that the security of Francia Márquez is fine:

“You are super protected, not so the black workers in the North of Cauca who only receive your contempt. Power is ephemeral, don’t lose your sanity”.

Into this discussion came the lawyer Daniel Briceño, who lately has revealed various irregularities in state contracting and questioned the information provided last year by the vice president regarding his personal assets, where he mentioned that his assets are equivalent to $96 million pesos and that Her salary is what she receives from her work as a State official, which until 2022 was close to 26 million pesos.

“Vice President Francia Márquez accepts that she is transported by helicopter to get to her house. My question is simple: Why did she not register any real estate in the declaration of assets and income that the Vice President presented to the country? Is she hiding her wealth?” she pointed out. with Infobae

Related