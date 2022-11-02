Listen to the audio version of the article

Surprisingly, the last triumphal lap of a career at the highest level for years, Bruno Frattasi takes the helm of the prefecture of Rome. A goal coveted for years, now removed and instead, suddenly, within reach. When Matteo Piantedosi left Palazzo Valentini, seat of the prefect’s office, to go up to the top of the Viminale. Frattasi welcomed him as head of the cabinet of Luciana Lamorgese. So the understanding, which has always been excellent between both colleagues from Campania, was sudden. The rest was done by the Council of Ministers of 31 October. In place of Frattasi, Maria Teresa Sempreviva takes over. Another excellence among the prefects.

Prefect “doc” in the blood

Napoleno by birth and heart, born in 1956, married with two children and a grandson, after graduating in law from the prestigious Federico II of Naples at the age of 25 he entered the career of the prefect. Seven years later he is already in the cabinet of the minister. A top of the class with a series of top positions. Coordinator of the Casgo committee (coordination for the high surveillance of major works). Central Director of the PS Department of Police Force Coordination; Head of Legislative Affairs; head of the Fire Department. Number one of the agency for seized and confiscated assets; chief of staff of the minister. Tireless, the Interior Ministry in the blood.

The anti-mafia soul

Father of the reform in force of the Fire Brigade, an all-round superfine jurist capable of quoting in a conversation articles and paragraphs in bursts as if it were the home shopping list, Frattasi remains a servant of the State with a special sensitivity for the fight against mafia. Prefect of Latina from 2007 to 2009, opposed by local and national politicians, he fights like a lion against the infiltration of organized crime in the market of Fondi. He is a central reference in the new single anti-mafia text, the prohibitions, every rule for the contrast to the Cosa Nostra & Co. Now he will deal with the chameleon-like, pervasive and capillary presence of the clans in the Roman territory. Anzio and Nettuno, for example, risk having the municipal councils dissolved by infiltration shortly. Whether the government led by Giorgia Meloni will decide in this sense on the proposal of Minister Piantedosi.

The sacred rite of writing

Expert in writing, author of several books – the last one: “Amarcord. Memories of an informed spectator and other longings ”editor Il Grifone – Frattasi plays with words even in the immutable temple of the symbol of bureaucracy: the circular. Sacred text for professionals, proof and measure of style and effectiveness. Repeated releases of the Interior Ministry at the time of Covid, in the one signed by him on 3 December last, in the slalom among the list of obligations of the green pass and the controls of the police, Frattasi used the term without problems moved just attenuated by the modesty of the italics. But in the same directive, not without a modicum of irony, he also took the luxury of using the expression “for this purpose”. Refinement for the few, a repeated and unforgettable quote from Totò. Neapolitans are born.

The great loves: cinema, Naples

An indefatigable worker, frank and generous character, Bruno Frattasi, however, lets himself be overwhelmed by two authentic and boundless passions: cinema and cheering for Napoli. Constant devourer of films, he can quote scenes and lines as much as the paragraphs of the law mentioned above. But it is on Napoli, absolute and unshakable faith, to demonstrate a membership as a militant fan, diehard, without limits. Just ask him the winning formations of the two championships: he scans them by heart, champion after champion. Certainly he hears of him one of the most beautiful phrases of Luciano Spalletti. July 2021, as soon as he joined the biancazzurri, the coach said: “In Naples football and miracles are the same thing.”