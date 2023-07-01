Free days of sterilizations for dogs and cats are reactivated

These are the activities of the Animal Care and Welfare Program for the year 2023, which start this Tuesday with the sterilizations of these animals from strata 1 and 2 and in street condition.

The main objective of these activities is to promote respect for and responsible ownership of animals.mitigate overpopulation and abandonment.

It is worth specifying that sterilization days will be carried out in the 3 locations of the Districtwithin which awareness will also be carried out for the prevention of animal abuse.

It is important to mention that sterilizations in females prevent heat and unwanted pregnancies, prevents uterine infections, reduces the presence of mammary tumors and improvement the quality of life.

In the case of males, castration prevents indiscriminate reproduction, (pregnant one female per day), it decreases the possibility of tumors of hormonal origin and prostate problems, it decreases aggressiveness and hyperactivity, as well as it can also avoid fights between them.

First week schedule:

July 4, 2023 Public Market sector, behind the CAI.

July 5, 2023, Centro sector, San Juan de Dios Hospital parking lot.

July 6, 2023, La Esperanza neighborhood, cra 8 between streets 25 and 26. Outside the Mobility patios.

July 7, 2023, Taganga corregimiento, cra 3 with calle 13. Diagonal to the Health Center.

July 8, 2023, Complejo Deportivo Bolivariano, Calle 22, next to the skating rink.

On Saturday, July 8, there will also be activities for veterinary consultations, anti-rabies vaccination and an entrepreneurship fair for organizations and protectionists.

To access sterilizations, the following requirements must be taken into account:

Spaces are limited, files are delivered one per animal, starting at 6:00 am in order of arrival.

There are no registrations or prior lists, therefore, the owner must be present with the animal.

He owner must be a responsible adult of legal age, from strata 1 and 2. You have to present a public service receipt that proves it and a photocopy of the ID and you must have time availability.

It is important:

No animals in heat, or pregnant (females).

The pet must be fasting for a minimum of 8 hours of food and 3 of liquids.

The animal must be in good health.

The procedures will be carried out exclusively on Creole animals.

The animal must be between 4 months and 7 years old.

Carry dogs with a collar and cats in a crate, carrier or basket.

These services offered by the Santa Marta District Mayor’s Office for animal welfare are free and do not require intermediaries.

To know the weekly schedules of the sterilization days, you can consult the social networks of the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta and the Secretary of Government.

