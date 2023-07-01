Tour de France 2023: the tappe

If the first key to analyzing the route of a Tour de France is the number and length of the time trials, the 110th edition which starts on Saturday from Bilbao, in Spain, is anomalous: only one time trial, on the 16th stage, just 26 kilometers and from the anonymous track. A sign of the decline of a discipline loved by a few specialists, not by the television audience who prefer man-to-man battles. And to think that in 1979 the total kilometers against the clock were 342 (180 for teams, an absolute monstrosity) and that the edition that had the least was that of 2021 with 30.

July 1, 2023 | 11:12

