Free distribution of drugs from July 21 in the communities – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care with the support of its partners, starts this Friday, July 21, 2023 the 1st round of Mass Treatment (TDM) 2023, integrated for the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) with preventive chemotherapy (CTP).

This campaign, which runs until July 31, targets onchocerciasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis and schistosomiasis in Togo. About 13,000 community health workers are mobilized to go door-to-door and reach all communities with the free distribution of drugs. No injections are scheduled during these treatments. Parents are invited to give a warm welcome to the ASCs.

For onchocerciasis, the target population is people aged 5 and over, for intestinal worms it is children aged 5 to 14 years. “These treatments are essential because they protect children against the harmful effects of intestinal worms, allowing them to live in good health. These drugs are safe, this treatment will do good for children. It is on the whole national territory with differentiations in certain zones because it is a cartography which was made for these various interventions”, underlined Martin Kokou Wotobé, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health.

Indeed, the Ministry in charge of Health in collaboration with partners organizes every year since 2010 mass treatments against these three MTN-CTP, two (02) rounds of CT integrated with Ivermectin, Albendazole and Praziquantel in the six health regions.

The second round is scheduled for the end of 2023 and for a period of 06 days.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

