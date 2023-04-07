Home News Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development
News

Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development

by admin
Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development
Power Platform

Thursday 06 April 2023

If you are interested in developing apps, you should definitely take a look at the guide “Low-Code App Development in 7 Steps”. Get tips on how to make app development easier and faster.

Microsoft Power Apps gives you prebuilt connectors and custom APIs to integrate cloud and on-premises data and leverage real-time intelligent app features.

The seven steps to help you get started with Power Apps are:

  1. Define the data your app needs.
  2. Design the user interface.
  3. Apply business logic.
  4. Visualize your data.
  5. Add reporting.
  6. Check everything and publish your app.
  7. Share your app with others.

Just try it out and let Power Apps convince you. All you need to do to download the e-book is a short registration.

Learn more

