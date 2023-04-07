6
Thursday 06 April 2023
If you are interested in developing apps, you should definitely take a look at the guide “Low-Code App Development in 7 Steps”. Get tips on how to make app development easier and faster.
Microsoft Power Apps gives you prebuilt connectors and custom APIs to integrate cloud and on-premises data and leverage real-time intelligent app features.
The seven steps to help you get started with Power Apps are:
- Define the data your app needs.
- Design the user interface.
- Apply business logic.
- Visualize your data.
- Add reporting.
- Check everything and publish your app.
- Share your app with others.
