“It’s similar to the quarter-final with Sparta, although the styles are maybe a little different. But it’s more or less the same in that both teams try to be very patient and usually the match is decided by one goal. Maybe Pardubice had the upper hand for half of the match, but it’s a fight,” explained Třinec defender Jakub Jeřábek.

Lukáš Sedlák ended the long goalless game with a goal in the 44th minute, then Tomáš Hyka sealed Dynamo’s second win in the semifinals into an empty net in the last seconds. “Their first attack with Sedlák and Hyka (the third is Lukáš Cienciala) is very strong and they are always felt a lot on the ice. Lukáš (Sedlák) is especially strong in the area in front of the goal, which he showed with that goal. We will try to eliminate them a little more in the fifth match,” emphasized Jeřábek.

Even Třinec was able to settle a few times in front of Roman Will’s goal. He had the most chances in the middle of the third part in the power play. But Will took away a goal from Andrej Nestrashil, then Miloš Roman with a great jump to the post, and when he no longer had a chance to reach the puck, he was replaced by defender Peter Čerešňák when Tomáš Marcink was stopped on the goal line.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK Hockey players from Pardubice are rejoicing over the victory in the fourth semi-final on the ice of Třinec.

“We had it on a shovel there, a completely empty gate in front of us, I take it upon myself. Maybe I waited half a second longer than I should have,” regretted Třinec striker Andrej Nestrašil. “They played very selflessly, they had two more backs behind Roman. : What would David Pastrňák do? He would put it behind him! And he would go there for another substitution and want to score a goal again, I will also follow that,” Nestrašil confided.

With a 2:0 win, Pardubice leveled the semi-final at 2:2, the fifth game will be played on Easter Monday on their ice. “All the matches were balanced. Even though we won 3-0, it was about one goal. It will be the same. It does not mean that the team leading 1:0 will automatically win. I do not think so. Both play well at the back, they can create chances, it’s balanced. But we expected that,” Nestrasil said.

