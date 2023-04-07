A vehicle crashed into the strolling crowd on the waterfront in Tel Avivin Israel. Several people were injured, some seriously: according to Israeli TV one of the passersby overwhelmed he died shortly after. The media speak of an attack, adding that there have also been attacks immediately afterwards shooting. The suspect responsible for the attack was killed. Other gunfire is also reported in another area of the city. There voltage in the country she is very tall after the clashes of these hours with the Palestinian factions in Lebanon it’s at Gaza.

The article Israel, car on crowd in Tel Aviv and then shooting. One dead and at least 7 injured. Killed the responsible suspect comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

