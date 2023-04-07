Home World Israel, car on crowd in Tel Aviv and then shooting. One dead and at least 7 injured. Suspect responsible killed
World

Israel, car on crowd in Tel Aviv and then shooting. One dead and at least 7 injured. Suspect responsible killed

by admin
Israel, car on crowd in Tel Aviv and then shooting. One dead and at least 7 injured. Suspect responsible killed

A vehicle crashed into the strolling crowd on the waterfront in Tel Avivin Israel. Several people were injured, some seriously: according to Israeli TV one of the passersby overwhelmed he died shortly after. The media speak of an attack, adding that there have also been attacks immediately afterwards shooting. The suspect responsible for the attack was killed. Other gunfire is also reported in another area of the city. There voltage in the country she is very tall after the clashes of these hours with the Palestinian factions in Lebanon it’s at Gaza.

The article Israel, car on crowd in Tel Aviv and then shooting. One dead and at least 7 injured. Killed the responsible suspect comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  International Observation｜Change breeds change in the changing situation-International-China Industry Network

You may also like

The mutual shelling between Israel and Palestinian groups...

Palestinians fear war is near as Israel attacks...

South Africa, the case of the Chinese “spy...

Massacre in Nashville, two dem deputies expelled for...

Fifteen EU countries appeal against the Hungarian anti-Lgbtq+...

Sarajevo Sloga Premier League BiH | Sport

Aleksa Dunjić released from custody | Info

INPS, the competition is ready for over a...

Palermo, the ‘ghosts’ of cocaine and that cruel...

Turin Market – Confirmation arrives: Juric’s goal says...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy