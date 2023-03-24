Home News free muscle bicycles for 3 months and 15 discounted rides with the ebike — Mobility
free muscle bicycles for 3 months and 15 discounted rides with the ebike — Mobility

I resident in the Municipality of Bologna can use the service RideMovi at a particularly discounted and advantageous rate: you can ride for three months free on muscle bikes and for only 5 euros you are entitled to 15 rides of 30 minutes with the ebikes.

The initiative is reserved for the first 3,000 users who request it. Users must be residing in Bologna and having activated the subscription to the Ridemovi service after 21 November 2022.

How to access the promotion

To access the promotion, the user must send an email by 31 October 2023 a
[email protected] indicating your personal details (name, surname, telephone number) attaching the photo of the identity card or the certificate of residence. Once the requirements have been verified necessary to access the promotion, Ridemovi will send the user two coupon codes via email must be used by 31 December 2023.

Usage details

The two codes must be entered on the Promotion Code page of the RideMovi App.

First code entry – The user receives a Quarter Pass for free and unlimited use of muscle bikes

Second code entry – With a payment of €5, the user receives 15 rentals of 30 minutes for electric bicycles.

The two promotions are valid for 90 days from entering the codes.

Each user can use only one code for traditional bicycles and one for electric bicycles.

To find out more, consult the communicated on the portal of the Municipality of Bologna.

