Free scrap pick-up in Dortmund – scrap dealer quickly there News Dortmund – News Dortmund Politics Current news on the Internet

Scrap pick-up Dortmund offers its customers free scrap pick-up

Scrap clogs storage areas in many places. Be it the cellars, courtyards and attics of private households or the various areas on factory premises: the scrap piles up and ekes out a forgotten existence. But that shouldn’t be the case, because apart from the loss of space, scrap metal and especially metal scrap contain valuable raw materials that should be returned to the raw material cycle for the benefit of the environment. This is taken over by the scrap pick-up, which is active throughout Dortmund and works together with various collection points and recycling plants. For the customer who decides to have his scrap picked up, the matter is very simple: he contacts the dealer and makes an appointment, stating the type and quantity of scrap, in order to enable the scrap pickup to be scheduled on the appointment to prepare. He doesn’t have to worry about more, because the scrap pick-up in Dortmund takes care of everything else. Assembled objects, such as heaters and stoves, are dismantled by the employees. This even applies to larger systems, the dismantling of which requires some effort no problem for scrap collection. The customer himself does not have to make any effort in advance. Of course, this service is free of charge for the customer.

What scrap can be picked up?

In principle, the customer can have all types of scrap picked up by Scrap Pickup Dortmund. First and foremost is general scrap that contains iron, steel, brass, tin, copper, zinc or aluminum, such as old gates, pipes and fittings. But the company is also happy to take car scrap with you. This can be old exhaust pipes as well as discarded engines or steel rims. Last but not least, the scrap collection NRW picks up electronic scrap, which also contains important components for the raw material cycle. Cables, computers and old telephones as well as cell phones fall into this category. With this service, it doesn’t matter whether the customer is a private person or a company: The scrap pick-up is mobile and on the road throughout Dortmund and takes away the scrap everywhere, regardless of who the customer is. They can be sure that the scrap will then be professionally processed or disposed of, making a valuable contribution to saving a wide variety of resources.

Summary

Scrap clogs storage areas in many places. Be it the cellars, courtyards and attics of private households or the rearmost areas on various factory premises: the scrap piles up and eke out a forgotten existence. But that shouldn’t be the case: In principle, the customer can have all types of scrap picked up by the Dortmund scrap pick-up. Of course, this service is not associated with any costs for the customer, who can be sure that the scrap is professionally processed or disposed of.

Scrap purchase NRW

Mohamed Lahib

Hardenbergstrae 11

44866 Bochum

Scrap dealer for scrap collection & scrap purchase in NRW (schrott-ankauf-nrw.de)