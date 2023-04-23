Home » Free training courses and job market for young people offered by a food multinational – Diario La Hora
Nestlé’s so-called ‘Youth Initiative’ offers job and training opportunities. In Ecuador it can be applied.

The leading food and beverage company, Nestlé, has launched a new program called the “Youth Initiative”. With this program it is sought that young people can acquire professional skills; in addition to applying for job vacancies.

Since 2015, the initiative has provided training, job search, and more than 70 free courses for students.

Nestlé believes that communities thrive when they provide opportunities for younger generations. According to the company, they are determined to help young people develop skills and gain experience to build a successful future.

The company offers more than 70 free online courses, including Digital Marketing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics.

To access these courses, you can apply through the following link: Login | Young Nestlé® (nestle.com.mx)

In addition to training, Nestlé also offers job search workshops and a job bank for young people around the world.

Young people can register on the Nestlé youth platform with their email or access through some of their social networks.

Nestlé has 447 factories, operates in 194 countries and employs around 339,000 people. He is one of the main shareholders of L’Oreal, the world‘s largest cosmetics company.

To register in the job market, you must enter the following link: Job Searcher | Nestle Mexico (nestle.com.mx)

