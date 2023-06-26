Free transportation in Diyarbakir during the holidays – Current News

Metropolitan Municipality, Kurban BayramIt has been decided to provide free public transport services in .

Department of Transportationin line with the decision taken on 28 June Wednesday 4 days starting and ending on Saturday, July 1st Eid-al-Adha It will not charge any fee from the citizens for the trips to be made by the public transportation vehicles belonging to the municipality during the period.

Metropolitan Municipalitywill operate the buses at full capacity to provide the best service to the citizens.

