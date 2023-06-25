Freedom of association first

Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin

The team of the General Union of Workers in Morocco in the Council of Councilors continues its series of communicative meetings with representatives of the productive sectors, the last of which was the one that it gathered at the National University of Independent Collective Agencies for Water and Electricity, on Tuesday, June 13th.

The group of parliamentary advisors was headed by the director of the team, Omar Al-Abbasi, accompanied by Abd al-Ilah al-Siba, Salima Zidani, while the university of agencies was represented by Muhammad Fahim, Anwar Argham, Hamza Binti, Muhammad Saeed Al-Kharraz, Muhammad Jabbour, Ismail Saksan, and Muhammad Al-Badawi for the agencies: Tangier, Larache, Ksar El Kebir, Beni Mellal, Kenitra and Casablanca, Rabat.

And after the exchange of words from the two parties that emphasized the need to continue the struggle to achieve the goals set by the trade union office, with the support of the centralization of the General Union of Workers in Morocco, the demand file of the University of Agencies becomes among the files that it defends within the central social dialogue.

For his sake, Counselor Salima Zaidani confirmed that she is closely following the file and communicating within the General Union team with sector officials, serving the militants and defending their rights, under the supervision of the General Secretary of the General Union Central.

In a speech by Mohamed Fahim, the national writer of the University of Independent Collective Agencies, in which he emphasized that the union affiliated with the General Union of Workers in Morocco was able to penetrate the castle that was monopolized by one union, and was able to attract a significant number of activists due to what the sector knows of a group of imbalances and abuses, on top of which is the restrictions on Trade union freedoms, and our main demand from the administration is that it deals with the General Union in the same manner as the union that monopolizes the sector. Fahim praised the organized meeting with the General Union team in the Council of Advisors, as well as with members of the Executive Office of the General Union of Workers in Morocco, and all of this with the basic support provided by the General Secretary Blessings are a precursor to the young and strong union at the same time, says Muhammad Fahim, with the support of the team, by directing questions of concern to the sector to the Minister of the Interior. Fahim called on the sector officials to open a sectoral dialogue and to be convinced that there is a union affiliated with a solid centralization affiliated to a national party whose goal is to defend rights and preserve gains Preserving the professional and social stability of workers, employees and frameworks.

And in a statement by Mohamed Saeed Al-Kharraz, deputy regional clerk of the trade union office of the Independent Collective Agency for Water and Electricity Distribution in the Larache region, for knowledge, he stressed that our battle is based on freedom of trade union work and freedom of trade union affiliation. The monopoly of a single influential union within the sector, centrally and regionally, and instead of carrying out its union work, it colludes with the administration through a set of arbitrary and retaliatory decisions. A group of arbitrary decisions, including arbitrary transfers and other retaliatory decisions, in order to strike and blow up the trade union office, which found itself in front of a strong lobby, and therefore today we plead before the General Union team in the Council of Advisors and ask for support and backing in this battle for the right to trade union affiliation and trade union pluralism.

In turn, Mohamed Jabbour, the regional writer for the Office of Workers, Employees and Executives of the Independent Collective Agency for the Distribution of Water and Electricity in the province of Larache, confirmed that one of the problems raised is the administration’s failure to implement a final judicial ruling issued by the Court of Cassation and Conclusion that requires the cancellation of the elections of wage earners’ delegates, which is a binding ruling for the administration to repeat these elections. Intransigence, despite our direct implementation of the ruling decision explicitly, and we wrote to the mediator institution, which intervenes when the administrations refuse to implement the judicial rulings, and despite that, there is no reaction, and therefore the delegates who were elected and lost their capacity based on the final judicial ruling are still exercising the tasks of delegates of wage earners without Legitimacy and outside the law, and they are still broadcasting in employment, the promotion board, disciplinary councils, and the issuance of fateful administrative decisions against employees, which concern financial and administrative positions, and that is effective..and we have the minutes of the final judgment and the minutes of non-abstinence..

Hamza Benti, the general secretary of the trade union office of the General Union of the Independent Collective Agency for the Distribution of Water and Electricity in Tadla, confirmed that the main problem is the restriction of trade union freedoms, and that the problems arose with the establishment of the trade union office of the University of Agencies affiliated to the General Federation of Workers in Morocco within the agency, as the administration took a policy with us. Intimidation, by taking arbitrary administrative decisions against university activists, as it began with exclusion from promotion, and the matter did not stop with the members of the office, but rather affected the activists sympathetic to the General Union, by also taking arbitrary decisions against them, such as the arbitrary transfer that I was subjected to for an interest that has nothing to do with my specialization And the one responsible for this interest is affiliated with a dominant trade union centrality within the sector, and this made me under psychological pressure, because all these arbitrary measures are due to trade union affiliation.

In turn, Ismail Saksan, the general secretary of the trade union office of the Collective Independent Agency in Kenitra, confirmed that the office was created in order to defend the rights and gains of workers and employees and to defend dignity and working conditions, especially since the sector is rich and promising. The union affiliated to the General Union of Workers in Morocco works out of its belief in trade union pluralism, defending the interests of those concerned, demanding rights and preserving the dignity of employees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

