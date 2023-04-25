Freedom won and maintains its advantage

Freedom He did not fail and kept the 3 points in his visit to the Sportivo Luqueño. It was a 2-0 victory for the Gumarelos at the Feliciano Cáceres.

The goals were from Héctor Villalba, who scored at the start of the match, and Iván Ramírez, at 83′ of play. With this victory they add 35 points after concluding the 14th date of the Opening Tournament.

This Saturday, April 29, from 5:00 p.m., the team of Daniel Garnero will receive National in the orchardand those commanded by Gustavo Florentin will visit Sportsman Amelian in it Defenders of the Chacoon Monday, May 1 from 6:00 p.m.