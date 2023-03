The fate of an acquaintance affected Marlene Kastner: “She lost both ovaries due to illness and because she still wanted to have children, she was able to freeze her egg cells before the procedure.” This way out, known as egg freezing, aroused Kastner’s curiosity. The lawyer from Sipbachzell was without a partner after a long relationship and wanted to know how her fertility was. “I’m a person who wants to plan his life. That’s just how I am.