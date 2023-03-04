(Original Title: Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Nigerian President-Elect Tinub)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 4th: On March 4th, President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Bora Tinub to congratulate him on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. In recent years, bilateral relations have enjoyed a sound momentum of development, with fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields, mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, and close cooperation in international and regional affairs. I attach great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations, and I am willing to work with President-elect Tinub to push the China-Nepal strategic partnership to new heights.