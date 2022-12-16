Listen to the audio version of the article

After the mobilizations already carried out in Calabria (December 12), Sicily and Umbria (December 13), Puglia, Trentino, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto (December 14), Marche, Abruzzo and Piedmont (December 15), Friday 16th December closes the week of regional general strikes of the private and public sectors promoted by CGIL e Uil to request changes to the manoeuvre. Workers from Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany and Lazio will take to the streets with local demonstrations. Maurizio Landinileader of the CGIL, will conclude the main event to be held in Rome, in Piazza Madonna di Loreto, starting at 10.

Risk of suspension of lessons in many schools

The abstention from work, promoted by Flc Cgil and Uil Scuola – among the major trade unions of school staff – will also affect the school sector and the Education and Research Area, vocational training, non-state schools and state universities and academies and non-state. Expected suspension of school lessons in most regions.

Petrol pumps on the highway stopped until 1pm

Workers at petrol stations along the motorways are also on strike, as a result of the 72-hour mobilization which started at 10pm on Tuesday 13 December and will continue until the same time on Friday 16 December.

In Lazio stop of FS personnel, possible cancellations

From 9 to 17 on 16 December, in adherence to the regional general strike proclaimed by Filt-Cgil and Uiltrasporti, the staff of the FS Italiane group in the Lazio region will also stop. The Frecce and other Trenitalia long-distance trains will run regularly. For regional trains, in Lazio and neighboring regions, cancellations or changes may occur.

As Fs states, union agitation could lead to changes to the service even before it begins and after its conclusion. Further information on the minimum services guaranteed in the event of a strike is available on the Trenitalia App, in the Infomobility section of the trenitalia.com website, on the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, on the free toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at the ticket offices and customer service personnel.