Friendly: ASKO pins Loto Popo from Benin

The Sports Association of Kozah (ASKO) offered 1 goal to 0 Loto Popo this Wednesday, August 09 at the Kégué stadium. This meeting is part of the preparations for the preliminaries of the African Champions League.

On behalf of the first leg of the first round of the preliminaries of the African Champions League, Asko is hosting ASFAR from Morocco on August 20 at the Kégué stadium. So the quadruple Champion of Togo is actively preparing. In this sense after their victory by a goal to nil against Madeama last week, the Kondonas again performed in a friendly this Wednesday against Loto Popo. On arrival it was Lambert Ayao Amani’s foals who won 1 goal to 0 thanks to an achievement by Amouzou Roland from the penalty spot in the first period. A victory that strengthens the morale of Mey Gnassingbé’s proteges before the big test.

