the strike of urban groups was lifted

In Villa María, the urban transport service was paralyzed for four days after the workers of the collectives called a strike on Saturday the 5th as a measure of force due to the lack of payment of wages. This Thursday they work again.

The solution was found on Wednesday the 9th, when the municipality led meetings with the municipal company Emptupse and the company Transbus, which provides the service. In addition, there was also dialogue with worker representatives.

What was known is that the problem lay in the delay in the subsidies that the company uses to pay salaries, both provincial and national. Although the nationals were carried out, the transfer of the sum had not yet impacted, which they hope will happen next Friday.

Given this, the municipality advanced the payment of a subsidy that it makes to the company on the 15th of each month, and added a complementary sum to it so that they can make the deposit of the workers’ salaries effective.

From the municipality they indicated that “the way to immediately reestablish the service was fundamentally sought.”

Thus, from 6 a.m. on Thursday the 10th, the urban buses of Villa María returned to circulate with their usual routes.

The lack of urban transport had a great impact on the city, on residents of neighboring neighborhoods who had to use it to carry out different procedures, children and adolescents to go to school and mainly the university community.

