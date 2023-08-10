Price tip from Stiftung Warentest costs only 109 euros at Amazon

14 new tablet entries can be found at Stiftung Warentest since June. Two Android models from China are particularly inexpensive and represent interesting alternatives to Apple (iPad) and Samsung (Galaxy Tab).

Lenovo Tab M9 is Stiftung Warentest price tip among small tablets (June 2023)

You can only get a stylus from Apple for 149 euros. Lenovo has a complete tablet in a compact design in this price range: we’re talking about the Chinese Lenovo Tab M9which is offered in stores at tempting prices, currently for 145 euros at Lidl or even just 109 euros at Amazon.

Lenovo Tab M9: A compact entry-level tablet (Image source: Lenovo)

Lenovo Tab M9 – Android Tablet

The price may be higher now. Price as of 08/10/2023 3:16 p.m

In the current overview of the Stiftung Warentest (issue 07/2023) that was possible 9 inch tablet surprise in the size class “screen diagonal up to 23 cm”. The test winner is (deservedly) the Apple iPad mini 6th gen WiFi + Cellular (approx. 815 euros, overall rating 1.9 – “good”) – but it is followed directly by the Lenovo Tab M9 (Overall grade 2.2 – “good”).

In terms of functions, it cannot keep up with the much more expensive iPad mini, but is “quite acceptable”. It’s amazingly long battery life, here the Stiftung Warentest was able to measure almost 13 hours of video watching on the Lenovo Tab M9 – that’s enough for the partial rating “very good”. If you mainly stream and don’t save much locally, you will even be able to get used to the meager 32 GB of storage space in the Lenovo Tab M9.

Apples and pears?

For large-scale comparisons pitting both iPadOS and Android tablets against each other, a basic understanding of operating systems is helpful. Anyone who mainly uses Apple products (iPhone, MacBook, etc.) or needs specific Apple software for work (e.g. Logic Pro) will probably not be happy with an Android tablet and should rather have an iPad (Pro) instead. consider. But if it’s less about productivity and more “only” about the consumption of media (streaming films, watching YouTube, etc.), then the price breakers presented here are basically interesting for everyone.

Honor Pad 8: Big tablet for a small price

This is another price tip from the current test field of Stiftung Warentest Honor Pad 8, also a model from China. First a small setback: It ended up in last place among 4 tested tablets of the size category “screen diagonal over 30 cm” – behind Apple iPad Pro (5th gen.), Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and iPad Pro (6th gen.) . This is understandable, however, because the models from Apple and Samsung come from the premium class and have four-digit price tags.

The Honor Pad 8 has a metal case. (Image source: GIGA) Honor Pad 8 – Android Tablet now from €249.00 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of 08/10/2023 11:44 am

The Honor Pad 8, on the other hand, can be found in stores for less than 300 euros. With an overall rating of 2.2 (“good”), it is not too far removed from the test winner (iPad Pro, 12.9″, WiFi + Cellular, overall rating 1.7 – “good”) – and that is “respectable” , as determined by Stiftung Warentest.

We also tested the Honor Pad 8 and came to a similar conclusion. Certainly not a technical high-flyer, but with that large screen and the good speakers quite useful for media consumption. More on this in our detailed test report:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

