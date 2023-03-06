In order to continue to promote Sport and in particular football in its jurisdiction, the Commune Golfe 4 played a friendly football match this Saturday against the PSC at the municipal stadium of Lomé. The two teams separated with a draw 2 goals everywhere.

Started in a friendly atmosphere, the meeting very quickly took on a spectacular appearance with the team of journalists led by the captain of the day, Jean Paul Lanlenou. In the 8th minute, on a masterful pass from Justin Agbevo, bib 10 of the journalists’ team, Democrat Koudama opened the scoring. Led, the Gulf 4 commune is struggling to put its game down to skip the midfield trio composed of Democrat Koudama, Modeste Koudadjé and Pérez Amouzouvi. She will instead concede a second goal a few minutes later. Modeste Koudadjé as a good passer, finds Justin Agbevo in depth, the latter alone against the goalkeeper, wins his duel and brings the score to 2 for the men of the press. From then on, the Commune Golfe 4 decided to wake up and take the game into account. She will obtain the reduction of the score in the 40th minute on a harmless action in the surface of PSC. 2 goals to 1 at halftime.

In the second half, the players of Commune Golfe 4 came back with the desire to take over and equalize. They dominate the game, cornering the men of the press who in turn are struggling to find their collective. Commune Golfe 4 will finally equalize in the 60th minute on a more or less contentious action. At 2 goals everywhere, the meeting of balance and the two teams take the chances shot for shot. But the end came on this zero score of 2 goals everywhere.