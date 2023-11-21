Home » Friends did not vote in the no-confidence motion, Rana Sanaullah
Friends did not vote in the no-confidence motion, Rana Sanaullah

Friends did not vote in the no-confidence motion, Rana Sanaullah

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 6:26 PM National

Lahore: Leader of Muslim League-N and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says that the friends did not vote in the no-confidence motion. should not create a narrative against us, Bilawal should not use foul language.

While giving a press conference in Lahore, the president of Muslim League-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, said that Chairman PTI broke the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies against the constitution, he wanted the establishment to support him. The vote was not cast and when the opposition ran away from the assembly, the friends joined the opposition.

Rana Sana said that PML-N will form the government with a majority in the country and will win the elections from South Punjab as well. will

Rana Sanaullah further said that chairman PTI dissolved the assembly against the constitution, Imran Khan wanted the establishment to support him, today democracy is moving forward in the country.

