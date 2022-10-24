UDINE. A very young Friulian girl, not even 14 years old, was approached by a stranger and was harassed on Sunday 23 October in Milan, while she was with her parents for a trip. A boy touched her hard in the butt, squeezing her.

The young woman started screaming, bursting into tears but managing to point to the man who perpetrated the gesture.

The girl’s father, a well-known entrepreneur from the Lower Friuli area, set out in pursuit of the attacker, a 27-year-old Italian, stopping him in Piazza Duomo. Called the police, a Volante intervened on the spot, whose crew took over the subject. Atm security also intervened.

the Friulian family then spent what must have been a peaceful afternoon at the Milan police headquarters to formalize the complaint.

The family immediately reported the incident to the Tutino law firm in Udine, instructing it to initiate all procedures to protect the girl and bring the man to justice.

In the morning of Monday, October 24, the young woman still started school lessons, although she was still visibly shaken by what had happened.

The Mobile Squad of the Udine police headquarters was also involved in the case and proceeded to listen to the minor in the presence of the psychologist for the formalities.

The father of the young Friulian woman wanted to launch an appeal: “I didn’t have a second to chase and stop that man, my daughter was upset, I want to thank the Milan and Udine police for the promptness with which they intervened and for how they treated: we were away from home and confused by the fact immediately. I invite parents and all children to report any suspicious situation that arises without leaving such facts unpunished. Confide in your parents, it is important ».

The Tutino firm, pending the developments of the investigations, has started the procedures for the protection of the minor.