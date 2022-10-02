From 0-15:00 on October 2, 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus was detected in a centralized isolation point in Hangzhou

Asymptomatic infected person 1: People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou will be brought under control upon arrival and detected at centralized isolation points.



At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.



It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.



People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance, and can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

