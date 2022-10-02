Original title: Chinese embassies and consulates in many countries and Chinese hold National Day activities to bless the motherland

To celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Chinese embassies and consulates in many countries have held a variety of activities in the past few days, and many international people and overseas Chinese have also sent their best wishes.

Chinese Embassy in Timor-Leste Holds Reception Celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

On September 30, local time, the Chinese Embassy in Timor-Leste held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Lion dance performances, red lanterns and other Chinese elements create a festive and warm atmosphere.

Timor-Leste President Horta: In the past 20 to 30 years and now under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China‘s economy and people’s life have greatly improved, and China has eliminated extreme poverty. Anyone who reads the news is deeply impressed by China‘s past ten years. .

Chinese Embassy in Australia Hosts National Day Reception to Celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

On September 30, local time, the Chinese Embassy in Australia held a National Day reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. More than 400 people including people from all walks of life in Australia, diplomatic envoys from various countries in Australia, representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded institutions and overseas students attended the event.

Vinnie Molina, National Chairman of the Communist Party of Australia: We can see that China and the Chinese Communist Party have played a leading role in many aspects of human development.

Andrew Owen, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Australia: People can see the international community’s appreciation for China‘s contribution, not only for China‘s own achievements, but also for other countries to achieve progress.

The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

On September 28, local time, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Nearly 600 people including people from all walks of life in India, foreign consulates, and Chinese-funded institutions attended the reception.

CPI (M) West Bengal Secretary Sarin: China is an example, we India need to follow this successful model. China‘s development has realized the participation of the people and eliminated absolute poverty, created employment opportunities, built an industrial center, carried out urbanization development, and built roads, bridges, high-speed railways and other transportation networks. China is also successful diplomatically.

The Chinese Embassy in Germany held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany

The Chinese Embassy in Germany recently held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-German diplomatic relations. Several German officials spoke highly of China‘s development and Sino-German cooperation, and sent their best wishes.

On behalf of the German government, German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Coyle expressed sincere congratulations on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. She said that although Germany and China are separated by thousands of miles, they have always been closely connected. China is Germany’s largest trading partner, and the cooperation between the two countries has spread in various fields. We hope to create more opportunities for exchanges, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change.

Michael Schumann, President of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade: This is a great opportunity to celebrate the success of the past 50 years, a harmonious bilateral relationship that benefits both countries, in these challenging times , such a relationship gives people hope that German-Chinese friendship and cooperation will help create a more peaceful world.

Chinese and foreign musicians hold concerts to celebrate blessings

In Paris, France, Chinese erhu performers living in France recently joined hands with 15 musicians from 9 countries and regions. “My Motherland and Me” and “I Love You, China“, a well-known piece of music, is particularly beautiful under the loving interpretation of Chinese and foreign musicians.

Erhu player Kokang: Today’s concert is very special, I hope this form of combining Chinese and Western will become more and more mature and dedicated to everyone. Holding a concert on National Day is a very grand event in itself. I am very proud and very honored. I am an overseas Chinese musician and I hope to contribute more to my motherland.

The Chinese embassy in Canada and the consulate general in Toronto and other places have also held a number of online National Day receptions in recent days to send their best wishes.