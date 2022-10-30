On the afternoon of October 30, the reporter learned from the 132nd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia in Chongqing that from 0 to 13:00 on October 30, there were 2 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing (in Yongchuan District); 8 cases of local asymptomatic infections were added (7 cases in Yongchuan District and 1 case in Dazu District). The three major epidemics were handled in a strong and orderly manner; the rapid rise of the epidemic in Yongchuan was effectively contained, and the epidemic situation in the city was stable and controllable.

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, said that in the past month, there have been 639 new cases of local infections in Chongqing, all of which were imported from outside the city. Among them, 51 outbreaks had no local related cases; 19 outbreaks had a relatively small spread and were quickly controlled; 18 outbreaks involved infected persons who had a certain social activity trajectory and had a certain risk of social transmission, and 3 of them had a relatively small spread wide, the impact is greater.

At present, the “10.8” Yubei (Joy City) epidemic has been cleared within 7 days, and the treatment has been completed. A total of 109 cases of infected people have been reported, involving 11 districts and counties. Due to the timely prevention and control work of the “10.15” Jiangjin epidemic, the treatment has been completed within 7 days. A total of 61 cases of infected people have been reported, and they have not spilled over to other districts and counties. The “10.23” Yongchuan epidemic that is currently being dealt with has accumulated so far. 163 cases of infected people were reported, including 1 case that spilled over to other districts. The rapid rise of the epidemic has been effectively curbed, and the risk of community transmission has been well controlled.

Except for the “10.23” Yongchuan epidemic, all other epidemics in the city have been dealt with. With the exception of some districts and counties in the city, normalized prevention and control measures have been resumed, and the epidemic situation is stable and controllable.