Original title: Science fiction “Three-Body Problem” has an animated version

The Chinese science fiction novel “Three-Body Problem”, which has won many awards at home and abroad, has an animated version. The relevant copyright owner released on the 29th, the animated version of “Three-Body Problem” has been completed, and the premiere is scheduled for early December. A “global co-creation plan” around the animation of “Three-Body Problem” will also be launched.

Visitors visit the “Three-Body Problem: Immersion in Time and Space” in Shanghai.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong

The “Three-Body Problem” series of novels was written by Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin. The novels depict the “Three-Body Problem” other than Earth civilization with magnificent brushstrokes, and are known as a milestone in Chinese science fiction literature. In recent years, the “Three-Body Problem” series of novels have been translated into more than ten languages ​​and published worldwide, and its “film and television” and “animation” have also been put on the agenda, and related projects have attracted attention from all parties.

Liu Cixin believes that both animation and science fiction are the arts of imagination, and animation is especially suitable for showing the content and artistic conception of science fiction.

Reporter: Xu Xiaoqing

