VALDOBBIADENE – From judogi – the kimono fastened by the typical knotted belt – to the uniform, by international tatami mats – the “carpet” on which matches are fought – to the streets and villages of the Treviso foothills. Alessandra Prosdocimo boasts a top-level palmares in judo: athlete of the Carabinieri Sports Group of Rome and of the Italian national team, European junior champion in 2012 in Montenegro, twice finalist in the military Games, many other appearances in continental and world tournaments. Today the 26 year old from Valdobbiadene he is on duty as the chosen carabiniere at the Cison di Valmarino station. The martial art and the weapon, however, are family passions: even his brother Mattia, in turn, was a high-level judoka and is now employed at the Asolo station.

You joined the Carabinieri with the sports group.

«Yes, in December 2015 I won the competition as an athlete in the judo specialty. After almost seven years, I left the sports center. A period full of satisfactions, with some victories that I will always carry with me ».

Then he chose not to take his leave anyway.

«The current one is a different reality for me, because, as an athlete, I had never previously been called to serve operational. I found a very positive environment, an excellent commander, colleagues available and ready to help and guide me ».

A new challenge?

«This first month at the station has been challenging, but also very stimulating and formative. It was not easy to manage to reconcile everything: different habits, shifts, activities to be carried out. But I like it very much and it is opening my eyes to many new aspects ».

Do you continue to practice judo?

“I train at the Polisportiva Tamai, in the province of Pordenone, even if I don’t have a race scheduled yet.”

What do you bring with you from your sport?

«For me judo is not limited to training and competitions, but it is a training ground for life: from respect for the opponent, to knowing how to maintain control. It helps you to be ready at 360 degrees and also in operational activity it is giving me an edge. He will always remain my ally, he taught me a lot and I recommend him: he requires many sacrifices, but he gives you a lot ».

Martial arts and military life are still quite masculine realities. As a young woman, are things changing?

«More and more girls are starting to practice martial arts, which, an element not to be underestimated, can also represent an aid for self-defense. And even in the Arma the female component is increasing: I am the first female carabiniere in my barracks, I was really well received, even by the citizens ».

Today it is fighting against illegality. As a sportswoman, what do you think about doping?

«I strongly believe in clean sport. The use of doping substances is unfortunately still present, but I hope that this scourge will diminish more and more: fortunately, the checks are more and more assiduous. I have never resorted to anything and I am convinced that the most important results can only be achieved through one’s abilities, for sure they are the ones that give you exceptional joy ».

The next goal?

«Inside the tatami I would like to get back in shape soon to be competitive again on an international level. Instead, with regard to the professional sphere, I hope to learn as quickly as possible and to be able to give my contribution to Cison and to the whole territory ».